Lock Haven, Pa. – Students considering careers in athletics such as coach, manager, agent, or director now have a new educational route as Lock Haven University and Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) enter a seamless transfer partnership.

Students who recently earned a LCCC associate degree in sport management can transfer seamlessly into LHU's bachelor's degree in sport administration program.

LCCC graduates will have all 61 credits accepted into LHU’s bachelor's degree. Students must have a minimum of a C grade point average and will enter LHU as a junior. The application fee also will be waived for these transfer students.

“We are excited to partner with Lehigh Carbon Community College to offer students this opportunity to further their education with LHU,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president.

“This agreement streamlines the pathway for students interested in earning their degree in sport management,” said Dr. Ann D. Bieber, LCCC president. “We are honored to join with Lock Haven in smoothing the way for students to earn their college degrees.”

For information about the degree at LHU, contact transfer advisor Jaimee Kester at jlk7206@lockhaven.edu. For information about LCCC’s transfer program, contact transfer advisor Fauzia Graham at FGraham@lccc.edu.