DuBois Central Catholic students will now be able to take advantage of dual enrollment opportunities at Lock Haven University, as part of the university’s Career Pathways program.

Students can enroll in a sequence of courses in business, criminal justice, health science and social work that will prepare them for transition into that major when they attend college.

The dual enrollment program allows students to be concurrently enrolled in both high school and college courses, either online or in the classroom.

Upon successfully completing coursework, students will earn college credits that can be applied to their LHU transcript, and if they decide to attend elsewhere, LHU credits are able to be transferred.

“The Clearfield campus is thrilled to be collaborating with Dubois Central Catholic on this dual enrolment initiative,” said Valerie Dixon, LHU Clearfield associate director.

“Earning college credits while in high school is a valuable cost-saving opportunity that helps prepare students for the rigor of a college curriculum. DCC is a respected part of our community, and we are eager to work with their amazing students.”

For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, or email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 814-768-3405.

LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs.

LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, the largest provider of higher education in the commonwealth.