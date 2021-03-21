Tampa, Fl. – On Feb. 7, millions of people around the world watched the 2021 Super Bowl game. While most people watched on television, computers, or phones, two Lock Haven University alumni were in the stadium volunteering behind the scenes.

Dr. James Mattern, sport studies assistant professor and 2014 LHU graduate and Nick Long, also a 2014 LHU graduate, both spent the weekend in Tampa Bay as volunteers as part of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. Although this is not their first-time volunteering at the big game, this year proved to be different with so much emphasis on safety during the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, LHU’s Sport Management Club would have taken a group of students to volunteer at either the Super Bowl or College Football Playoff, but due to the pandemic, students were not able to attend this year.

“The NFL did a great job at protecting fans and workers. The branding and signage were everywhere to remind everyone to social distance and wear your mask,” Long said. “All of the messaging was very fan-facing and inviting.”

Long also noted some of the many new protocols that could become part of the “new normal.”

“They partnered with Visa for a reverse ATM to turn cash into a Visa credit card,” he said. “QR codes for all digital menus. Sanitization team members being visible throughout the facility.”

Although students were not able to volunteer at this year’s game, Mattern was able to gain first-hand knowledge on how the pandemic was changing the working world of sports and what that meant for students looking to work in the industry.

“Trying to produce a mega-event such as the Super Bowl in the middle of a pandemic is an amazing feat,” Mattern said. “The attention to detail and emphasis on safety is one that the industry has never seen before.”

The two observed many new health and safety procedures that soon could become the standard for sporting events.

“This will bring on new opportunities within the industry that focus on health and safety,” Mattern said. “Employers should be looking to expand in these areas and find even better ways to market these events given the current circumstances. The creativity of students coming into the field will be at a premium.”