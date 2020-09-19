Lock Haven, Pa. -- The Lock Haven University Foundation has announced the establishment of the George Floyd Scholarship, which was started by a five-figure donation from an alumni couple who wish to remain anonymous.

The George Floyd Scholarship will award $2,500 annually to one Black student who demonstrates leadership for racial and social justice, and has completed their first year at LHU in good academic standing.

“We hope this gift awakens our fellow alumni to the importance of supporting social justice in America,” one of the donors said. “We hope our fellow alumni will join us in supporting African-American student leaders at Lock Haven University.”

The George Floyd Scholarship was established shortly after Lock Haven University announced the creation of its Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The new office will serve as a resource for the campus community, and ensure input from all of its diverse populations help the university fulfill a crucial part of its mission to be an inclusive vehicle for change.

“Our country faces an inflection point in our history,” Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU President, said upon the office’s creation. “This is a moment that demands change born of meaningful action on the part of individuals and institutions alike. Our university must contribute to this change and be part of the solution.”

The donors of the George Floyd Scholarship credit their experience as Lock Haven students as the catalyst of their passion for social justice. They hope the George Floyd Scholarship will continue Lock Haven University’s tradition of supporting underserved populations.

“We attended Lock Haven (University) in the late 70's and early 80's when it wasn’t necessarily popular to support the LGBTQ community and here was this small, rural school that was not only supporting this population of students, but really leading the way,” one of the donors said.

“As alumni we know that Lock Haven University is a special place and it has contributed so much to each of our lives,” the donor added. “This is another chance for Lock Haven University to be special, and to lead the way in making a difference in the lives of African-American students.”

“We cannot thank these donors enough for the impact their support will have at Lock Haven University,” Pignatello said. “The George Floyd Scholarship will help our university and our students advance the social justice issues that these generous donors care so deeply for.”

Anyone interested in contributing to Lock Haven University’s George Floyd Scholarship is encouraged to do so by visiting www.givetolhu.com or by contacting Major Gift Officer Jeff Ross at jtr1152@lockhaven.edu.