Lock Haven, PA. — Lock Haven University alumna, Tina (Marshall) Bickel, released her first children's chapter book, "Welcome Home, Diesel! The Adventure Begins," on April 11.

Starring her two family Olde English bulldogges, "Welcome Home, Diesel!" shares the story of Chester, who was used to being the only pet in his home for almost a year. Upon receiving the news that his family would soon be welcoming a new puppy into their home, Chester was less than thrilled. The adventures unravel in each chapter, as Chester learns to adapt to adding Diesel to the family.

"Friends and family have been telling me to write a book about Chester and Diesel for years," Bickel said. "It was finally time to bring this dream to life, and what better way than to create it as a series, so I can continue adding more adventures to the collection over time?"

Bickel, of Morrisdale, graduated from Lock Haven University in 2004 with degrees in elementary and special education. She immediately began teaching following graduation, and is now in her 18th year, still declaring it her dream job. She is employed by the West Branch Area School District in Morrisdale.

"Reading and writing have always been passions of mine, but Lock Haven University really sparked those interests," Bickel said. "One of my favorite courses, children's literature, allowed me to discover the thrill of watching students become absorbed in a story during read aloud time. Since then, it's always been my favorite part of my work day as a teacher."

"Welcome Home, Diesel! The Adventure Begins" is the first book of the children's chapter book series, "Partners in Crime: The Adventures of Chester and Diesel" and is available on Amazon, in both Kindle and paperback formats.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.