Lock Haven, Pa. – The English and Philosophy Department at Lock Haven University has announced a new program – a post-baccalaureate leading to certification in English (7-12). The non-degree program is available to those who have a bachelor's degree in English and a desire to be a secondary teacher. The program is primarily done in-person, with options for some online courses.

“I am very thankful for Dr. Alyce Baker’s hard work in developing and implementing this new post-baccalaureate program,” said Dr. Kyoko Amano, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Education. “This program will allow those who have a bachelor’s degree in English, and are interested in becoming a teacher, to be one without getting a second degree as well as address the issue of teacher shortages.”

The program requires 39 credit hours, including student teaching, and has been approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“All of us in the English and Philosophy Department at LHU welcome community members with English degrees to take advantage of our new post-baccalaureate teacher certification program,” said Dr. Richard Van Dyke, department chair. “This exciting opportunity offers an achievable pathway for qualified students to become highly prepared and in-demand high school English teachers.”

For more information about the program, contact Dr. Alyce Baker at abaker4@lockhaven.edu.