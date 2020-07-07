Lewisburg, Pa. - Joshua Abney is the winner of the 2020 Charles Winslow/Key Club scholarship at the Lewisburg Area High School.

This two-year scholarship, valued at a total of $1,000, is sponsored by the Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Kiwanis Club and is one of two scholarships that are awarded to a graduating student at both Lewisburg and Meadowbrook high schools. Each school has a Kiwanis sponsored Key Club.

Abney has been an active Key Club member at Lewisburg, serving as the club's secretary and then president while completing more than 60 hours of volunteer work. He has assisted with the Union County 4th of July Veterans' Parade and he served as the high school's mascot and cheerleader. He was also a member of the Store Club at the high school.

Abney is already enrolled in classes at Susquehanna University in the Business School program. He intends to join the University's Circle K Club - another part of the Kiwanis International family of service. He was also accepted into the Susquehanna Service Leaders program at the University.

Fundraising has been difficult for the Kiwanis Club since COVID-19, the group reports.

The Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Kiwanis has canceled their auction this year due to the coronavirus. The auction is usually held on the last Monday in August, with items and gift certificates generously donated from local businesses and service providers.

This year, instead of attending the auction, residents are asked to visit and make purchases at local commercial establishments in the Lewisburg area. The annual Kiwanis Auction will resume again next year on the last Monday in August 2021.

The auction was one of the major fund raising activities for the Kiwanis Club. Another fundraiser was to be the selling of hot dogs at the Veteran's 4th of July parade and concert that was also cancelled.