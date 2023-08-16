Lewisburg, P.a. — The Lewisburg Area School District, accused in July of acting badly during negotiations by a union formerly representing a few dozen district employees, is mostly “back-to-business.”

Last Thursday, the school board approved wages through 2024 in a new agreement with nearly 30 custodial, maintenance, and cafeteria employees who are former American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union members.

Now non-union district staff, the AFSCME de-certification was official in July following an active “Lewisburg Loves A Living Wage” social-media campaign that called for higher-wages and claimed the district was negotiating in bad faith.

The new agreement, retroactive to July 1, doesn’t change much for the district. “This doesn't change our budget,” said Dr. John Fairchild, director of administrative services.

The only major change: employees now “represent themselves versus a union representing them,” according to board member Jordan Fetzer. Employees “will come to the negotiating table without the union representation to discuss concerns with the school board directly.” Healthcare benefits “change a little bit, but nothing changes as far as employment or years of service for what they’re paid for,” Fetzer said.

Earlier this year, district and union officials met to begin the contract negotiation process. By March, union members had filed a petition to de-certify their AFSCME status. “That’s why negotiations had to pause,” said Fetzer, a former board president. Legally, the district was in a “absolute and binding” contract with AFSCME, then-representing a group of individual employees. “That was all state-controlled and out of the district’s hands,” he added.

The AFSCME negotiating process, Fetzer noted, had to be followed and that’s why the district couldn't give additional increases other than what was negotiated pre-pandemic. Pay raises previously were given to other employee groups because that didn’t require the district to go through extra legal hurdles just to negotiate, he explained.

“[The district] has the flexibility to change language, whereas the AFSCME contract was signed and agreed upon by both parties.” Despite the social-media spectacle, Fetzer hinted there’s no hard feelings between the district and its formerly-unionized employees. “[The staff] have always, and will always, serve an important role in our district,” he said.

Summer projects

A number of projects were completed over the last few months. “This is the most amount of projects we've done in one summer,” according to Delbert Gallegos, supervisor of buildings and grounds.

The first completed project was a repave of Eichorn Middle School’s bus loop. Other projects included: Kelly Elementary’s hot water heater, “upgraded and updated, and serves all the buildings hot water"; Kelly’s fire alarm panel; flooring and sidewalk repairs outside the parent drop-off in the main parking lot.

“This was the last of the upgrades that needed done for the fire panels, and floor concrete was coming apart and causing hazards,” he added.

New restroom partitions in all school buildings, and playground renovations at Kelly have been completed. There were multiple painting projects, including new paint in Kelly’s gym, and Linntown Elementary.

“Everything that had paint was painted,” Gallegos said. At Linntown, roof and walking path restorations were completed. Other impending projects, such as middle school softball and baseball field renovations, and wheelchair life replacement are on the list. “The painters and custodians worked tirelessly,” he said. “It was a cooperative effort.”

The first day of school for Lewisburg Area School District is Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The next school board meeting is 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at DiRocco Center for Instruction inside the high school located at 1951 Washington Ave.

