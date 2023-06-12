Lewisburg, Pa. — Bucknell University welcomed the graduating class of Lewisburg Area High School on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion.
Principal Paula Reber gave the opening remarks, followed by Greenly Gearhart, a student speaker from SUN Area Technical Institute.
Valedictorian Marissa Paul, Salutatorian Sophia Martin, and Class President Madeline Still offered fellow graduates advice and wisdom on the world beyond high school before Principal Reber presented the graduating class to the crowd.
For a snapshot of the night, scroll through our photo gallery below! High School photo galleries brought to you by Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Photos by Katie Hunsberger.
Lewisburg Area School District graduation, 2023
