Mansfield, Pa. – Scott Henry of the Class of 1984 and current Director of Police Services and Director of Mansfield University Municipal Police Academy was honored by county, state, and federal legislators during a visit to campus on October 26.

Henry was presented with honors from the Pennsylvania Senate, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and the Tioga County Commissioners along with the congressional record of Congressman Fred Keller honoring Henry on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives last month.

The honors were a result of Henry being recognized with the 2020 Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) John Radko Police Officer of the Year Award and the VFW National Law Enforcement Officer Award in September.

The congressional record was presented by Rep. Keller, who said, "There's not a better honor than to be in the House of Representatives and recognize our outstanding citizens that make our community the place it is."

Pennsylvania State Rep. Clint Owlett and Tioga County Commissioners Erick Coolidge, Mark Hamilton, and Roger Bunn presented their respective citations with Pennsylvania Senator and President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, represented by Deb Rudy from Scarnati's Wellsboro office.

Each of the legislators spoke about Henry's service to the region and the state before presenting their honors. Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University, told the small group about the impact that Henry has made at Mansfield University. Patterson also added, "It's been an honor to recognize Scott Henry and to have our Congressman, our representatives and our county commissioners come out and honor his service to Mansfield University."

Bringing with him more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Henry returned to his alma mater in 2017 to serve in his current role. In his time at Mansfield, Henry helped establish the MU Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) and has further elevated the reputation of Mansfield's Act 120 Municipal Police Academy. Henry has also embraced innovative training practices and technology, such as the use of virtual reality, in the instruction of current and future first responders.

"I accept these on behalf of the team," said Henry after receiving the honors. "I wouldn't be here without the positive relationships that I've developed over the years."