Williamsport, Pa. - Major leadership changes have been happening at Pennsylvania College of Technology. While its president, Dr. Davie Jane Gilmour, has announced her departure, it seems even more change is happening for the college's Department of Arts and Sciences.

Barbara Fisher Di Marco has been appointed interim assistant dean of arts and sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology, effective July 26.

She most recently served as an assistant professor, and co-department head of mathematics at the college, and was honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.

“Ms. Di Marco has earned recognition as an exceptional teacher and has been influential in establishing and promoting a number of different priorities across campus,” said Sue A. Kelley, dean of the School of Business, Arts & Sciences.

Di Marco earned a Master of Education in instructional systems, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a certificate in statistics – all from Penn State. Prior to joining the Penn College faculty full time in 2007, she taught mathematics at the secondary level and as an adjunct instructor at the college.

“Her diverse experiences, work ethic and innovative thinking will be a wonderful complement to the Business, Arts & Sciences administrative team," Kelley added.

Di Marco has served on various committees and participated in numerous projects at Penn College.

She joins Kelley and Brian D. Walton, assistant dean of business and hospitality, in leading the administrative team for the School of Business, Arts & Sciences, one of three academic schools at Penn College.



