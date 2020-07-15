Williamsport, Pa. -- Two Williamsport restaurants, DiSalvo's and Le Jeune Chef, have been recognized with the "Best of Award of Excellence" as part of Wine Spectator Magazine's 2020 Restaurant Awards.

Le Jeune Chef serves as a live learning laboratory for culinary and baking/pastry arts students at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, and is operated by the college's School of Business, Arts, and Sciences.

The Restaurant Awards are the focus of Wine Spectator’s July-August issue, which hit newsstands on July 14 and reaches 3.5 million readers. DiSalvo's has repeatedly received awards from the magazine. More information about the awards and other winners can be found here.

“The Wine Spectator team is pleased to recognize the achievements of nearly 3,800 restaurants, hailing from all 50 states and 80 countries and territories, that have demonstrated the passion and devoted the resources to create outstanding wine programs,” wrote Cassia Schifter, the magazine’s associate tasting coordinator. “The awards are given across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award.”

Le Jeune Chef and DiSalvo's are two of 1,387 restaurants worldwide (27 in Pennsylvania) to earn the magazine’s second-tier “Best of” award.

Only 100 restaurants received the top-tier “Grand Award,” and 2,289 received the magazine’s “Award of Excellence.”

Wine lists receiving the Best of Award of Excellence, typically offering 350 selections or more, provide an array of wines from top producers across a breadth of regions.

These restaurants’ teams invest time in extensive staff training, carefully designed presentations, innovative menu pairings, and showpiece wine cellars, according to Wine Spectator.

Le Jeune Chef Restaurant has been recognized in the magazine’s Restaurant Awards since 1995. Its wine list offers more than 500 selections, encompassing major varieties from the world’s key wine-producing regions with strengths in California, France, and Italy.

The robust wine list helps to fulfill Le Jeune Chef’s role in offering “an education in fine dining.” It provides opportunities for the students to learn about wine service and food-and-wine pairings, and it benefits patrons who wish to learn more about wine.

Le Jeune Chef is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 but will reopen for takeout and private events on August 17, when students return to campus. For more information about DiSalvo's and Le Jeune Chef, visit their websites: Le Jeune Chef, DiSalvo's.