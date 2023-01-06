A lawsuit that could change the way Pennsylvania funds its public schools is carrying over into 2023 for a decision.

The suit was filed in 2014 by school districts, parents, and advocacy groups. The plaintiffs, who made their closing arguments over five months ago, argued that the state's current funding for K-12 education is inadequate for public institutions and violates the state's constitution.

There is no timeline for Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer to make a decision on the trial that started in November of 2021 and lasted over four months.

Judge Jubelirer's decision can be broken down into two parts:

First, it must be decided what standard of education the state of Pennsylvania promises its public school students based on the state's constitution.

And secondly, does the current setup of the state's education system violate or fail to reach the standard the state constitution promises.

According to lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, determining a standard of education owed to public school students is an "enormous task."

