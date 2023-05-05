The Laurel Health sponsorship program offers nursing and dental hygienist students a ticket to employment—and now more students are eligible.

Laurel Health launched the sponsorship program last year to support training new clinical staff interested in careers as dental hygienists or licensed practical nurses.

Now, with the program in its second year, Laurel Health has opened applications for students accepted to Penn College's dental hygienist and LPN programs.

Preference will be given to candidates who live in Tioga, Bradford, or Potter Counties. Laurel Health will provide up to $12,500 in assistance per person to qualified candidates as well as guaranteed job placement at a Laurel Health clinic for two years after graduation with the option to transition into permanent employment following fulfillment of the two-year service commitment.

Sponsorship spots are limited, and applications are due June 1.

To learn more about the sponsorship opportunity or to request an application, contact Laurel Health Administration at (570) 662-1945 or joachimw@laurelhc.org.

Grant funding for this sponsorship was supported by the Laurel Health Foundation.

