Lock Haven, Pa — Last week, Lock Haven University welcomed attorney, author, advocate and educator Rachael Denhollander to campus.

Denhollander is recognized as a leading voice on the topic of sexual abuse. She became known internationally in 2016 as the first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against team USA gymnastics' doctor Larry Nassar, one of the most prolific sexual abusers in recorded history.

Speaking to a large crowd that included nearly all LHU student-athletes and coaches in the Price Performance Center Auditorium, Denhollander spoke about doing the right thing — the choice to speak up and to raise your voice to help others.

Her message emphasized asking each one in attendance who they are, to analyze their worth and define their purpose.

Denhollander was a teenager when Nassar began treating her for back pain at his office at Michigan State University. The treatments led to abuse, which Denhollander eventually reported to university police six years ago.

As news of the police investigation spread, more than 100 victims came forward with stories of sexual abuse by Nassar, including numerous members of the USA Olympic gymnastic team.

In 2018, Nassar pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse and was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in state prison.

In a court filing last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Nassar "arguably the most destructive serial sexual predator in the history of the State."

Denhollander was brought to campus as part of the It's On Us PA grant, according to Sherry Moore, LHU associate director of human resources and deputy Title IX coordinator.

"The grant is the first statewide campaign to address the crisis of sexual assault in schools and on college campuses," Moore said "Being able to bring a speaker who is recognized nationally as a leading voice on the topic of sexual abuse is invaluable to our campus culture."

"Rachael has an unmatched combination of experience, expertise and personal courage that inspired our campus community to stand up for what's right," Moore added.



