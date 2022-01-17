Williamsport -- The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation of Harrisburg recently made a $340,000 gift to Pennsylvania College of Technology, boosting the foundation’s total scholarship support to students to more than $3.6 million.

Student recipients who meet selection criteria established by the college receive $5,000 per year – for up to four years – from the Stabler Scholarship Fund, the largest at the college. The new gift enables Penn College to award at least 10 new scholarships to 25 already enrolled recipients.

Eligibility requirements include: recipients demonstrate financial need; are enrolled in Associate of Applied Science degree programs that are nontraditional for their gender; are transferring to Penn College from other schools or are matriculating to the college after participating in Penn College NOW, a program that lets high school students take tuition-free college courses.

“We are most grateful to The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation for this generous gift that will once again support our students’ success,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “This recent gift will provide transformational scholarships to our students as they pursue degree pathways leading to life-changing careers in essential occupations in business and industry.”

The Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation was established in 1966 exclusively for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Stabler Scholarship Fund recipients are asked to sign a debt of conscience, agreeing to pay forward the amounts they receive – when able – following graduation.