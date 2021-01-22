Williamsport, Pa. – A trio of Pennsylvania College of Technology students have each received $5,000 scholarships from the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association Foundation, which annually recognizes outstanding achievement at institutions offering degrees in horticulture, nursery production, landscape contracting, or related fields.

Awarded three of the foundation’s four 2020-21 scholarships were Nick Bianchi, of Archbald, landscape/horticulture technology: landscape emphasis; Rebecca Cornish, of Lewisburg, dual-majoring in business administration: management concentration and landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis; and Erick V. Kennedy, of Williamsport, landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.

“These three students are very deserving of the recognition through these scholarships,” said Carl J. Bower, horticulture instructor at the college’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center. “I know they are thankful, as am I, for the support of the foundation for the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

The PLNA scholarship program is open to students at Delaware Valley University, Penn College, Penn State, and Temple University who meet enrollment and GPA requirements, excel in projects or activities that demonstrate their ability to apply academic knowledge to real-life situations, and exhibit their commitment to continue in the green industry.