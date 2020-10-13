Lock Haven, Pa. – Thanks to a new articulation agreement between Lock Haven University and Kutztown University, Kutztown psychology students will be permitted to dual-enroll in graduate-level sport science courses at LHU as part of the pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in psychology from KU and a Master of Science in sport science from LHU.

The sport and exercise psychology track gives students advanced training in how psychological factors influence performance and physical activity, and how sports and other physical activities affect psychological well-being. Graduates will be prepared to help athletes and others achieve optimal performance.

"We are excited to offer this accelerated program opportunity to our KU psychology majors who are interested in sport and performance sciences," said Dr. Gregory Shelley, chair of the Department of Psychology at Kutztown. "The connection between performance and psychology is well established. The collaborative relationship between KU's psychology program and LHU's sport science program will put our students on a fast track to successful careers in a variety of areas."

"The partnership between Kutztown and Lock Haven will allow students to complete an undergraduate and graduate degree in as little as 4 1/2 years," said Dr. Patricia Lally, professor at LHU. "Qualified KU undergraduate psychology students will be able to take 100% online graduate courses at Lock Haven, saving more than a semester of both time and tuition, entering the workforce sooner and more qualified than their peers."

KU students with junior status and a 3.0 GPA or higher are eligible to enroll in up to 12 graduate-level credits at LHU. These graduate credits will count toward both the student's undergraduate and graduate degrees, essentially allowing students to count their credits twice. Students can choose between two different tracks in the Master of Science in sport science program – sport and exercise psychology and sport management.

Upon graduation from KU, provisionally-accepted students who meet admissions requirements will be formally admitted into the Master of Science in sport science program at Lock Haven. The 12 credits previously taken at LHU will count toward the total of 30 required graduate program credits, leaving as few as 18 credits remaining.

John Nauright, Dean of the LHU Stephen Poorman College of Business, Information Systems, and Human Services has been working with faculty on several cross-system agreements. Nauright echoed the significance of the collaboration: “The KU-LHU agreement is a great example of leveraging PASSHE system strengths and adding value for students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The graduate program in sport management at Lock Haven is 100% online.