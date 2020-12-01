Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library will host two hand-lettering workshops taught by Sara Kiehl of Lotus Blossom Watercolors for children in grades K-6 and their families.

One session will be offered in-person from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on December 9, and the other will be a virtual Zoom session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on December 14. Registration is required. To register, visit calendar.jvbrown.edu.

During the program, Kiehl will show participants how to create short, fun words using Crayola markers. The words can be used to make or decorate festive greeting cards for loved ones.

The workshops will cover general hand-lettering techniques and a quick lesson using markers. Each registrant will receive a packet with tracing sheets and supplies needed to participate. Registered class members may pick up their supply packs at the library beginning on December 2.

Those who participate virtually must have access to a computer and internet service, and be familiar with the Zoom platform.

For more information about Lotus Blossom Watercolors and Lettering, click here.