Williamsport, Pa. — Motor Truck Equipment Company, the parent company of Kenworth of Pennsylvania and Motor Truck Thermo King, is giving $250,000 to the Pennsylvania College of Technology, officials announced recently.

Primarily represented as Kenworth of Pennsylvania, the sister companies have partnered with Penn College for nearly 10 years in association with the diesel technology program. The company, headquartered in Carlisle, is recognized as an Ambassador's Society ($25,000-$49,999) member on the college’s Donor Wall.

For this enhanced partnership, the company will now commit over $250,000 in charitable plus in-kind giving to Penn College’s diesel technology program. That commitment will help purchase much-needed supplies and provide refrigeration equipment benefiting instruction.

Recognition from Penn College includes permanently naming the refrigeration and advanced electrical diagnostics labs in the Schneebeli Earth Science Center the “Motor Truck Thermo King Refrigeration Lab” and the “Kenworth of Pennsylvania Advanced Electrical Diagnostics Lab.”

“Kenworth of Pennsylvania and Motor Truck Thermo King are more than excited to partner with Penn College in a way that serves students and further showcases our brands at the Earth Science Center,” said Frank Miller, executive vice president.

“Our companies provide a rewarding work environment that helps technicians continue to challenge themselves and their skills. Opportunities are limitless with Kenworth of Pennsylvania and Motor Truck Thermo King, and Penn College graduates are highly valued for the skills they bring to the workforce. We are thankful to be a Corporate Tomorrow Maker that partners with Penn College.”

The refrigeration lab provides instruction to students in basic heating and air conditioning concepts, with an emphasis on systems common to construction equipment and over-the-road trucks. Topics to be covered include basic heating systems; refrigeration principles; component identification and function; refrigerants; environmental concerns; and system testing, diagnosis and repair.

Courses in the advanced electrical lab introduce students to the theory and operation of electronic control systems used in the off-highway equipment industry. Topics include component and symbols identification, troubleshooting and repair, electronic control module operation, sensor types and function, sensor testing, wiring diagrams and schematics, onboard networking systems, and telematics operation.

Digital multimeters and electronic service tools are used for diagnostic and troubleshooting procedures, and students explore the troubleshooting and repair of electronic fuel-injection systems used by major manufacturers of on-highway, heavy-duty diesel engines. Topics include troubleshooting and repair; laptop computers and diagnostic readers; wiring circuitry and connections; wiring schematics; and electronic component testing, maintenance, adjustments and tuneups.

Kenworth of Pennsylvania anticipates a significant need for technicians — as many as 50 in the next five years.

“We are so grateful for Kenworth of Pennsylvania and this transformational gift to the diesel technology program,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations and chief philanthropy officer. “Kenworth of Pennsylvania is a valued corporate partner that appreciates the hands-on education we offer and seeks to support Penn College students becoming technicians with local and wider geographic opportunities. We look forward to recognizing this contribution through branding in perpetuity at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center.”

The company will also be a competition-level sponsor over the next six years for the college’s diesel technology event, held annually in December.

For more about giving opportunities at Penn College, visit College Relations or call 570-320-8020.

For more about the college, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.eduor call toll-free 800-367-9222.

