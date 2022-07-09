Williamsport, Pa. — In a post on Facebook on Friday, the West Branch School, 755 Moore Avenue, Williamsport, announced they are closing their doors. Faculty and students just celebrated their most recent graduation day on June 8.

The school cited funding issues as a reason for the close. "There has been a decline in enrollment over the last few years, and at this point it is no longer viable for us to keep the doors open," the post said.

West Branch is a private school that operates much like a one-room schoolhouse. All learning levels and ages are combined together "to enhance learning opportunities" and the overall school community, according to their website.

The school opened in September 1971, with four full-time staff members and 32 children, ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade age. West Branch experienced financial struggles right off the bat, and had it's share of ups and downs throughout its history.

The environment of learning is one that heavily involves the whole family, according to the school's website. "Parents can volunteer as much time as they would like, but are required to sign up for several cleanings and or teacher coverages per school year (often about 6)," the site said. "A teacher coverage is a time when two parents plan and teach a curriculum based project to the students during the hours of 1 pm to 3 pm. These generally occur once or twice a month."

School officials did approach "multiple banks" for financial assistance, but nothing became available, the Facebook post said.

"We realize that this seems sudden to most of you," the post said, indicating administrators would be willing to answer the community's questions.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.