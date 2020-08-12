School districts in Union County were set to reopen for in-person instruction next week, but they are now reexamining those plans after the county has been determined "substantial" for COVID-19 transmission.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for the reopening of schools based on COVID-19 positive case counts.

Union County, which currently has an 11 percent positivity rate as of the week ending on August 7, was put into the “substantial” category for level of virus transmission. The county has seen a climb in positive COVID-19 cases of almost 100 in the past week.

Fifty-two of those cases are inmates from the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website said 34 of those inmates had recovered, leaving 18 active cases and two staff members infected.

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Education held a press conference on Monday that discussed designated rankings for counties -– substantial, moderate, and low – that are supposed to help school districts make decisions on instruction models. It was recommended that counties in the substantial category start the school year with remote learning, but it is not required.

School districts in Union County, Lewisburg Area School District and Mifflinburg Area School District, are now reviewing options.

Both were planning to reopen next Thursday offering in-person instruction five days per week; however, at a school board meeting Tuesday night, Mifflinburg Area School District voted to delay the start of the school year until September 8.

Lewisburg Area School District meets Thursday night.

The next status report from PDE will be issued on August 17, just three days prior to the projected reopening date for Lewisburg.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent Dr. Daniel R. Lichtel said officials have been in ongoing meetings since receiving the guidance on Monday.

“Certainly, we’ve known that any plan we create will need to have flexibility as guidance and regulations changes. But we also acknowledge that one week of statistics doesn’t really make a trend,” Lichtel said.

“We really do believe in having the students come to school as much as possible. We believe it’s best for the community, the families, and the students,” Lichtel said.

Mifflinburg Area School District also is offering an online learning option.

Superintendent of Lewisburg Area School District, Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, reportedly told WKOK radio that the district may consider delaying the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The current in-person instruction plan included a shortened class day on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning.

Polinchack issued a letter to parents on Monday saying they also have plans for hybrid model instruction and remote instruction. She pointed out that the PDE’s rankings for counties “do not take into account cases of COVID-19 in congregate facilities, such as nursing homes or the prison.”

“From the beginning on July 1, we knew that having three plans would be prudent if the conditions in the county and area changed,” Polinchock said in her letter.

Union County is the only county in the state currently listed at the substantial level. The level is based on the percent of positive COVID-19 tests and incidence rate per 100,000 people. Union County’s current population is just under 45,000. As of Tuesday, Union County had 24 more new positive cases bringing it to a total of 262 cases since March and two deaths.

During Montoursville Area School District's board meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Christina Bason referred to the PDE's latest guidelines related to the district's decision making. Montoursville falls in the "moderate" category and is reopening on September 1 under a hybrid model.

East Lycoming School District also held a board meeting Tuesday, during which Superintendent Michael Pawlik discussed their plan for in-person instruction five days a week. East Lycoming also falls within "moderate." Classes in that district begin August 26.