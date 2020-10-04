Tioga, Pa. – A second case of COVID-19 recently was confirmed in the Northern Tioga School District, according to a statement by Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes.

"DOH recommended that we NOT close any schools," Barnes wrote on Oct. 2.

Barnes said the district was notified on Oct. 2 that an individual at the RB Walter Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the timeline, the Department of Health determined that there is not a need for contract tracing in the school, according to Barnes' statement.

"No one is considered a close contact while the individual was attending school on our campus," Barnes said Oct. 2.

The individual will quarantine "for at least 14 days" and is not involved in any extracurricular activities, the district's superintendent said.

The DOH will conduct contact tracing in the community as needed, Barnes said.

On Sept. 30, Barnes announced the district's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed "in one of our schools," but did not say which one.

"There is no connection between the first and second individual. In both instances, the individuals were in contact with someone in the home who had contact with someone from their workplace," Barnes wrote in her announcement.

The superintendent said that schools are sanitized every night as well as during the day, and that buses are sprayed for sanitation after every run.

"If there is any school wide action required by the DOH we will let you know.