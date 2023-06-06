Selinsgrove_choir_grad_2023

Clap your hands for the Selinsgrove Seals, class of 2023, graduating under a setting sun on June 1.

 Stamatios Varias

Selinsgrove, Pa. — The senior class of Selinsgrove celebrated a milestone at its commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 1. Speakers, music, and inspiration filled the evening as students crossed the stage at Harold L. Bolig Stadium to receive their diplomas.

Class valedictorian was Alayna Davis, salutatorian was McKenna Parker, and class president was Zach Smith.

Class choice speaker was Sydney Schmouder, and faculty choice speaker was Phil Gesumaria.

Scroll below for a photo gallery from the evening. Photos by Stamatios Varias.

