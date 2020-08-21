Mechanicsburg, Pa. -- Fall school sports are a "go" according to a vote by the PIAA Board of Directors on Friday. The vote will allow for sports to begin on Monday, August 24 based on local school decisions.

According to a PIAA release, "The board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor."

"As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics,' the Board believes that through each member schools' adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue," the statement continues.

The PIAA referred to the "thousands of voices" that included student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials, and leaders within the communities that helped them reach their decision.

Going forward, adherence to health and safety plans is paramount, said the PIAA release, and "all individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants."

Reaction on Twitter was mixed. "Way to put a lot of people in danger," said @jayhsee, while @ZinnJzinn01 said "Thank you for making the right decision for our kids."

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) thanked the PIAA quickly, saying, "The PIAA, backed by the science and expertise of their Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and adhering to the principle of local control, made the right decision to take an independent stand and allow fall sports to continue."

"As a parent, grandparent and former coach, I know school sports and extracurricular activities are more than just fun. They are a chance for students to gain confidence, learn from life-changing mentorships, and find motivation to achieve more academically,” he said.