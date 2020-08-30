Northumberland County, Pa. -- Due to a second case of COVID-19 at the Mount Carmel Area School District in Northumberland County, the entire district will be closed tomorrow (August 31), according to a statement the district made on Sunday. There will also be no extra curricular activities.

The Junior/Senior high school building will remain closed Tuesday (September 1) and Wednesday (September 2) for a two-day deep cleaning of the building.

Classes for the high school will be conducted online and the hope is to return to full in-person classes on September 3.