Northumberland County, Pa. -- Due to a second case of COVID-19 at the Mount Carmel Area School District in Northumberland County, the entire district will be closed tomorrow (August 31), according to a statement the district made on Sunday. There will also be no extra curricular activities.
The Junior/Senior high school building will remain closed Tuesday (September 1) and Wednesday (September 2) for a two-day deep cleaning of the building.
Classes for the high school will be conducted online and the hope is to return to full in-person classes on September 3.
The elementary will resume in-person classes on September 1.
Students at Northumberland County Career and Tech Center will have class originally as planned tomorrow.
These decisions are being made in accordance with the current Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education Recommendations for Pre-K to 12 Schools following Identification of COVID cases, according to the district's Health Update.