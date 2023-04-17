Harrisburg, Pa. — Four former Mount Carmel High School football players were sentenced for charges related to their involvement in 2020 hazing incidents last week.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, the four former students and charges are as follows:

Team captains Reed Witkoski, 20, and Damon Dowkus, 21, pleaded no contest to hazing, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person

Tyler Owens, 21, pleaded guilty to hazing and criminal conspiracy

Michael Balichik, 21, will enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program on the charges of hazing and criminal conspiracy

Witkoski and Dowkus were each sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, plus a $50 fine. Owens was sentenced to nine months of probation and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, plus a $50 fine, according to the AG's office.

“Hazing is a serious offense that can have devastating consequences,” said Henry. “The victims in this case wanted nothing more than to feel a part of a team and the positive experiences that come along with that. Young people should think seriously about the effects of their actions, as anyone who intentionally causes harm to other individuals will be held accountable.”

Related reading: Charges filed against nine Mt. Carmel football players for hazing

Following a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of Attorney General began an investigation into allegations of hazing that occurred among members of the Mount Carmel High School football team in 2020.

Related reading: Charges filed against nine Mt. Carmel football players for hazing

The investigation revealed that, in two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witkoski’s house to watch game footage. During the watch party, football captains Witkoski and Damon Dowkus — along with another captain who was a juvenile at the time, and other members of the team — intentionally burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation.

The juveniles charged in connection with this incident were addressed in juvenile court.

This matter is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Joseph Sembrot.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.