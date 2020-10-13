Mount Carmel, Pa. – Mount Carmel Area High School announced today that it will be canceling the rest of football season, as they continue to investigate an alleged incident of hazing.

Last Friday, Mount Carmel was forced to cancel its scheduled football game with Warrior Run High School as a result of the alleged hazing.

The hazing is said to have occurred during an off-campus gathering and the allegations include multiple members of the football team.

According to the school's statement released on Facebook, the incident was reported to the school district from the Mount Carmel Police Department. The investigation is currently ongoing.

The district stated it will provide resources and counseling service to any individuals who were affected and will continue to educate students on the negative consequences of hazing.