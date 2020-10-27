Montoursville, Pa. – Montoursville Area High School notified parents today that the school will switch to remote instruction after two students were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were notified yesterday that one student from the high school had tested positive for the virus and the school was taking precautions and implementing contact tracing procedures.

Today, the school district notified parents that an additional case was detected at the high school and one student at the Middle School had also tested positive.

"At this time the high school will move to remote instruction as recommended by the Department of Education and The Department of Health. This means students will continue their schooling remotely beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28th through November 3rd," said the School District in their email to parents.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health has been contacted and they are overseeing the process of contact tracing and requesting quarantine status of those who may have come in “close contact” with any individual who has been confirmed as positive."

In addition to remote learning, all extracurricular activities that were scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 are cancelled.