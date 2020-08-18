Danville, Pa. -- Like all school districts, the Danville Area School District has been weighing the state's Dept. of Health and Dept. of Education's recommendations and guidelines for determining the start of the school year.

In a letter to district parents dated August 17, Superintendent Dr. Ricky Boyle wrote, "Due to the information and recent events the DASD Leadership Team has been discussing how to best move forward with the timeline for reopening the schools. Therefore, the District Calendar has been revised and is now posted on the website."

Students will start on September 3, 2020. Last day of school under this current start date is June 4, 2021.

"While our decision is rooted in the statistics and recommendations made by the state of Pennsylvania, this additional week will also provide our district time to continue our preparations. We can all agree that providing our custodians, office staff, and teachers additional time to prepare is only going to benefit our students and staff," Dr. Boyle wrote.

A Zoom meeting is schedueld Thursday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. to answer questions. The link will be posted on the district website prior to the meeting.

The District Leadership Team said they will continue to monitor the guidance provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Health as they move forward with a direct focus on the safety and well-being of students, staff, and families.