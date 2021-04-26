Danville, Pa. -- High school students in the Danville Area School District are being dismissed Monday at 1 p.m.

According to a message on the school district's website, "Due to an increase in COVID cases and need to quarantine students at the High School we will be dismissing the HS ONLY at 1 PM today. Virtual learning will start Tuesday, April 27 through April 30."

Currently the Department of Health dashboard indicates that Montour County is experiencing substantial transmission rates. As of statistics reported on April 25, Montour County has 1,779 confirmed positive cases.

According to Ricki Boyle, Danville Area School District Superintendent, all outside athletics and extracurriuculars will continue at this time. Inside activities are postponed.

"We will deep clean the school," Boyle said, "and reevaluate at the end of the week for plans next week."