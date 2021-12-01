The status of school masking is under scrutiny again with a new decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that overturns a previous Commonwealth court ruling.

The Pa. Supreme Court court issued a ruling that extends the initial December 4 deadline for required masking in K-12 schools to December 8, according to a temporary order of the court.

The Commonwealth court previously ruled that a statewide mask order in schools violated state law; specifically, the acting Health Secretary did not have the authority to issue the mandate, according to Spotlight Pa reports.

The court will review arguments on December 8, at which point they will assess the mask mandate policy and determine if it was justly issued.

This decision follows an announcement by Governor Tom Wolf to end the school mask mandate in January 2022. In Wolf's announcement, he expressed an intention to transition authority over masking to local leaders, not statewide orders.

Related reading: Pa. mask mandate for public and private schools expected to end in January, Wolf says

The current Secretary of Health order requires masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers for both children and adults regardless of vaccination status, according to the Governor's press release.