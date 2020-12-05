Williamsport, Pa. -- Students of Willamsport Area School District won't be returning to the classroom until Dec. 14 according to a post on their website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, due to the significantly rising COVID-19 infection rate in the community, all students in grades K-12 will remain fully remote through Friday, Dec. 11," the post said.

The distrct is planning plans to have students return to five-day, in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 14. Officials will continue to monitor county-wide data and evaluate plans to return over the course of next week.

All students are expected to log in according to their regular academic schedules.