Williamsport, Pa. - The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) has granted $6,000 to the district's Odyssey of the Mind teams who will compete in the OM World Finals in Orlando, Florida on Friday, June 11.

The Education Foundation was able to contribute a combination of gifts received from those in the community, area businesses, and WASDEF’s unrestricted fund.

Two contending teams from the district competed at the state competition in April, both representing Curtin Intermediate School, securing their spot at the World Finals.

Listed below are those Florida-bound teams and problem category:

Curtin Intermediate: “OMER and the Beanstalk,” coached by Spring Moore. Team members: Lynnae Campbell, Ava Carter, Cooper Gutberlet, Lily Hamilton, Asher McClelland and Daniel Turner.

Curtin Intermediate: “Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning,” coached by April Frank and Melanie Vail. Team members: Emily Frank, Cooper Gutberlet, Brayden Harpster, Chaedyn Lockard, Taylor Rockey and Alex Vail.

This will be the seventh year WASD teams have competed at the World Finals.

Last year during the virtual World Finals, Curtin teams came in second and 20th places, and WAHS in eighth and 15th places.

In 2019, two teams from WAMS and Cochran were successful in the program’s regional, state and world competitions. Those teams competed at Iowa State University, both ranking within the top 15 spots, coming in second and 12th place, respectively.

Odyssey of the Mind is a competition that blends creativity, engineering and teamwork. It is 100 percent student-directed with adult coaches acting as guides. For more information, or to review synopses of this year’s program problems, visit www.odysseyofthemind.com.



