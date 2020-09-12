The Williamsport Area School District opened the 2020-2021 academic year with a hybrid-alternate phase. The maintenance staff will closely follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness, sanitation, and ventilation on school grounds.

Staggered Schedule

Williamsport students will attend classes on a staggered schedule. Half of the student body will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and learn virtually on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The other half of the student body will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and learn virtually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Dining

Students K-8 will be provided lunch in their respective classrooms to maintain social distancing regulations. Grades 9-12 will be provided with additional dining areas to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Athletics

The WASD has an athletic re-socialization plan that can be found on the district website.

Class Rotations

Williamsport teachers for grades K-8 will rotate classrooms to students, to reduce traffic in hallways and on campus. Grades 9-12 will adhere to social distancing guidelines while changing classrooms.

Face Coverings

Masks will be required on school transportation and in classrooms, hallways, and dining areas. Masks also are required anywhere on school grounds where social distancing guidelines are not feasible.

For more information on The Williamsport Area School District and their 2020-2021 safety plan, click here.