Williamsport, Pa. -- For the nineteenth time over the last two decades, Williamsport Area School District has been recognized as one of the best communities for music education from the NAMM Foundation.

The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

The district is among only 686 schools selected nationally.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, WASD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs.

Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We’re honored to once again have our music program nationally recognized,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy S. Bowers. “For nearly two decades now, the district has received this designation, which is an outstanding achievement and a testament to our faculty who invest countless hours in creating a truly high-quality, comprehensive program. This recognition reinforces the district’s commitment to arts education and our belief that we offer one of the best music programs to our students and community. Congratulations to our music department.”

“The WASD music department is so honored to have received the NAMM Best Communities for Music Education for the another year,” said Kent Weaver, choral instructor and music department lead. “We’re so appreciative and grateful for our WASD Board of Education, administration and our wonderful community that supports music in their children’s lives.”