Williamsport, Pa. — Mother nature couldn't hold out any longer, delivering drizzle, then steady rain as graduates of the Williamsport Area High School made it to the field for their final ceremony as high school students.

It was a chilly evening, but celebratory as the class of 2023 and their families and friends gathered for the school's 152nd commencement in STA Stadium on Thursday, June 8.

Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers welcomed the crowd. Student remarks were made by Michael J. Harry and Elise E. Berthold.

Class President Brynn Broaddus also addressed the crowd.

For a snapshot of the night, scroll through our photo gallery below!

