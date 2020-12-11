Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) is pleased to announce Larson Design Group (LDG) as its corporate partner in its 2020-2021 employee giving campaign. The campaign, which launched last week, encourages WASD employees to consider enrolling in an ongoing payroll deduction program or make a one-time contribution to WASDEF.

LDG will match up to $5,000 on any new or increased annual pledges made through the foundation’s payroll deduction program during the campaign, which runs through January 29, 2021.

“LDG is pleased to partner with the WASD and support a foundation that provides crucial funding and programs for the district,” said LDG President and Chief Executive Officer David Martin. “Community stewardship is a core value at LDG, where we aim to enrich the places in which we live and work. No effort is more valuable to that goal than ensuring the success of students and educators alike.”

“We’re extremely grateful and honored to have LDG as a partner in this year’s effort,” said WASDEF Executive Director Greg Hayes. “Because of their generous commitment, we anticipate that we’ll be able to double nearly every new and increased pledge our employees make through our payroll deduction program this year. It’s an incredible show of support and belief in the foundation’s mission to provide new and enhanced opportunities for students here at WASD.”

During the 2019-2020 school year, the foundation’s employee giving campaign raised more than $4,500 in new and increased commitments, representing a 48% increase in annual contributions from the previous year. Total contributions received by the foundation through its payroll program at the end of last school year amounted to more than $6,750.

District employees who enroll in the payroll deduction program can choose to support the foundation’s Annual Fund, Teacher Mini-Grant Program Fund, or both.

“We like to say it’s one of the easiest ways to give, and we’ve been very pleased and grateful for the response we’ve gotten,” Hayes said. “A small bi-weekly contribution deducted from each paycheck, at a $1 minimum, can add up to make a huge difference within the larger volume of support.”

Last year, the education foundation generated $424,179 in total revenue, and granted $67,503 to support district programs and scholarships.

Over the last decade, WASDEF has granted more than $2.2 million to the school district to help fund capital projects, innovative programs and initiatives, and scholarships to graduating seniors. In that same period of time, the foundation also has grown by more than $1 million in total net assets.