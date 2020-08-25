The Williamsport Area School district announced on Aug. 4 that they will reopen using a hybrid model that combines both in-school learning and remote learning.

Students will attend class on a staggered schedule based on which letter of the alphabet their last name falls under. One group will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays and switch to remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other group would go in person on the opposite days. All students will attend classes remotely on Fridays.

Face coverings will be required in buildings if social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained. This would include common areas, school buses, libraries, and labs. The district will issue one face covering per week per student.

Parents will be asked to take their child's temperature at home prior to sending them to school. The district will mail thermometers to each family. The first day of school is set for Sept. 1.

During the week of Aug. 17-21. The district hosted Town Hall meetings to address concerns and questions related to each of the Williamsport schools. Those meetings are archived here.

Additional information is available on the school's website.