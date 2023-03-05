Williamsport, Pa. — Back in the summer when McKay Campbell first discovered Kevin Coolidge’s Totally Ninja Raccoon children’s book series, Campbell didn’t realize just how reading would impact his life.

Now he's on a mission to share his love of books — and one particular author — with his fellow students.

Campbell is a fifth grader at Cochran Intermediate School. He has struggled with reading because of dyslexia. Coolidge is an author and owner of On My Shelf bookstore in Wellsboro. He writes books for reluctant readers.

Campbell started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money, raising $690 to supply local schools with Coolidge’s Totally Ninja Racoon series.

Campbell has since received thank you letters from students from Loyalsock Valley, saying, "Thank you for the books in our class. We really liked them and thought that they were funny. Can’t wait to read the rest of them.”

Now, Coolidge and Campbell are working together on a book tour!

Coolidge visited Curtin Intermediate School on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to read the first chapter from the first book in the series, "The Totally Ninja Raccoons Meet Bigfoot." Coolidge provided insight to potential future writers about the writing process and demonstrated how fun literacy can be.

Coolidge said, “I am a storyteller and an author. Through the power of my imagination, my stories come to life.”

About 25 students sat on the edge of their seats as Coolidge read about the how the three raccoon brothers, Rascal, Bandit, and Kevin, became known as The Totally Ninja Racoons.

“I write about where I know and I make up the rest,” emphasized Coolidge. He explained to students, “we are from Tioga County and live near the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. The totally ninja raccoons encounter Bigfoot in the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon just outside of Wellsboro.”

Coolidge concluded, “if raccoons can decide to be ninjas, you can be anything you want!”

After the presentation, students had a chance to write their own books. Teachers from Curtin Intermediate distributed a handout with prewriting questions, crayons, and markers for students to begin the process of writing their own book.

Coolidge said, “write about something that you really care about, like grandma or your pets.” At the end of the evening, students were given their own book to begin their story and illustrations.

“To be better at writing, just like anything else, like when I first began to play the violin," Coolidge said, "you just have to continue to write. When you write your first book, it does not have to be complex. Books are just stories. Have you ever had a story you just wanted to tell somebody?”

While the students were given time to let their imaginations run wild, names were drawn to pick out a free Kevin Coolidge book. Students were even able to get their new book autographed by Coolidge.

“The best part about tonight was being able to see other students get more of Kevin’s books!” exclaimed Campbell.

Kelly Campbell, McKay’s mother, emphasized how much this experience has impacted her son.

“McKay is reading more. In Odyssey of the Mind, he took a speaking role. Last year he was a silent clown, a major role but a non-speaking role. This year he has a really big speaking part, memorizing his lines, and that was easy for him. It actually went pretty well! He learned them very quickly,” she said.

McKay has finished all 10 books in The Totally Ninja Raccoon series. As far as for his future plans, McKay said, “I plan to get more books for more local schools. I am reading the first book in a new series now called "The Cat Board and the Cardboard Caper." Kevin is working on the second book and I will get that one when it comes out," he said.

Coolidge and Campbell’s friendship has opened doors for young readers and future writers. “Choose your own path if you want to choose your destination,” Coolidge advised.

Coolidge’s Book Tour continues on the following days from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.:

March 9: Cochran Primary School

March 14: Lycoming Valley Intermediate School

March 30: Jackson Primary School

May 16: Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School

Coolidge will also be presenting during the school day at the Donald E. Schick Elementary on March 16, and at Canton Elementary School on March 23 from 6 – 8 p.m.

For more information on Kevin Coolidge’s Totally Ninja Racoons, his bookstore, and other books he has written, visit https://kevincoolidge.org/.

