Cogan Station, Pa. – Staff and students at the Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School celebrated Valentine's Day by sending gifts to local police and fire departments.

The Old Lycoming Township Police Department and the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company received heartfelt cards and chocolates from the elementary school students and staff.

"We do it out of the kindness of our hearts with no expectation of anything in return, so this token of appreciation is heartwarming," the fire department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighter Dave Stoner stopped in at the school to pick up the tokens of Valentine's Day gratitude on Friday.

"It was a very good feeling," Stoner said.

The police department also posted on their Facebook page "A BIG THANKS" to the school for their handmade Valentine's Day cards, treats and bottled water.