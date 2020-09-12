The South Williamsport Area School District began the school year with a hybrid approach. Students meet for two days of in-person learning and complete the other three school days on school-issued iPads.

Dining

The district will add additional eating areas to comply with social distancing guidelines. Parents are strongly encouraged to deposit money into students' accounts ahead of time to reduce the interaction between cafeteria employees and students. Disposable utensils and prepackaged condiments will be introduced as well.

Face Coverings

Students and staff are required to use face coverings on all school property when social distancing guidelines are not able to be followed. Masks may be removed when students and teachers are six feet apart in dining areas and classrooms.

Recreation

Locker room usage will not be allowed, along with playground equipment at the lower educational levels. Additional equipment will be used to reduce interaction with playground/gym equipment. Choir adjustments will be made to ensure social distancing, including using rooms with more space. To avoid sharing sheet music, every student will be assigned their own music folder.

Field Trips

Field trips will be suspended for the time being, except for athletic and academic competitions.

For more information on The South Williamsport Area School District and their 2020-2021 safety plan, click here.