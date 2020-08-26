The South Williamsport Area School Board met on July 27 to discuss and vote on a return to school this fall using a hybrid approach. Students will return to buildings two days per week and will participate in online learning the other three days of the week. Students will be provided with iPads.

Masks will be required. Students and staff will be provided with masks and face shields. All buildings will have hand sanitizer stations and additional breaks will be provided for hand washing. Buses will be disinfected between runs.

In response to an updated Dept. of Health guideline regarding mask wearing, the school district communicated the mask policy to parents in a letter dated Aug. 17.

"Adjusting to the new requirements, students will need to wear a face covering when:

On the school bus

Entering and exiting the school building

In the hallways, restrooms, and other indoor congregate areas

In classrooms except during masks breaks as provided by teachers

"Students will be able to remove masks:

During outdoor activities when six feet of physical distance is maintained

In the cafeteria while eating / drinking and seated six feet from others

When operating equipment that wearing a face covering presents a hazard"

To alleviate crowds of students, each building will have multiple entry points for arrival and dismissal.

First day of school is set for September 2. Additional information on health and safety plan available here.