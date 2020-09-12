Muncy Area School District opted for a total reopening for the 2020-2021 school year. Muncy will utilize all rooms throughout the school year to maximize the opportunity to socially distance. All non-essential furniture and decorative items will be removed to allow as much space as possible for social distancing.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required at all times, even when distanced six feet apart. This applies to all students and staff.

Visitors

Visitors to the schools are restricted to exclude anyone not deemed essential or relating to educational needs.

Field Trips

All field trips will need to be pre-approved by the school board and include a safety plan.

For more information and to view the complete re-opening plan of Muncy School District, click here.