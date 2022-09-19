Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water.

Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off.

It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the building, and plans were being made as to how best care for these children while attempting to get them safely home.

One possibility would have been to bus them to another school in the district, until either a parent or guardian could be reached. If no one could be reached, the student would remain at the building until the end of the school day.

These issues are now a moot point, with power being restored.

The students who are at the school, will remain for a "typical" day. The students who went home can either remain home or return to the school.

