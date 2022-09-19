Loyalsock Valley Elementary school _ 2020

Loyalsock Valley Elementary School

 Photo courtesy of MASD website/Go Photo, LLC

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water.

Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. 

It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the building, and plans were being made as to how best care for these children while attempting to get them safely home.

One possibility would have been to bus them to another school in the district, until either a parent or guardian could be reached. If no one could be reached, the student would remain at the building until the end of the school day.

These issues are now a moot point, with power being restored. 

The students who are at the school, will remain for a "typical" day. The students who went home can either remain home or return to the school. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.