Montoursville, Pa. -- It was a marathon meeting, perhaps one for the record books. It took more than 6 hours of discussion and public input, but the Montoursville school board voted 7-0 Wednesday morning at 1:23 a.m. to allow school sports to resume.

Facing positive confirmed COVID-19 cases in two students in the high school and one in the middle school, the administration decided on Tuesday to send the high school students home beginning Oct. 28 through Nov. 3.

An email from Superintendent Christina Bason on Tuesday said, "at this time the high school will move to remote instruction as recommended by the Department of Education and The Department of Health. This means students will continue their schooling remotely beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28th through November 3rd. Any extracurricular activities that are scheduled to take place during that time will be cancelled."

That quickly put an end to the fall sports seasons for Montoursville varsity football which is undefeated, girls varsity soccer, and varsity cross country, who would all have to forfeit participation in district competition.

The board vote allows athletes to return to the playing field as early as today. PIAA website has not yet updated the district's status. A note on Facebook said the PIAA is undergoing an emergency update, and would be back online ASAP.

The story is developing.

