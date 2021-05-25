Montoursville, Pa. – Monday evening, the Montoursville Area School Board made three changes to present and future mask policies.

The first vote allows students to remove their masks during outdoor activities beginning immediately.

The second vote makes wearing masks in the district voluntary unless required by a parent or guardian effective June 1.

Finally, the Board also voted to make masks optional for both students and faculty for the 2021-2022 school year.

The meeting itself was intended to take place inside the McCall Middle School. However, with masks still be a requirement for school board meetings, the crowd of roughly 100 people moved outside to the tennis courts.

The board members stood inside the fence while the public stayed outside.