Montoursville, Pa. – Montoursville Area School District High School Principal Daniel Taormina shared an update Friday for students and parents.

Taormina called the start of the school year "incredible" and praised students and families for showing "respect for what we are trying to do, even when we do not agree."

Because of strict adherence to rules set forth by the district, the Pa. Department of Education, and the Wolf Administration, the principal shared new, reduced restrictions for students in the high school. Those include:

Clubs and activities will begin meeting again the week of Sept. 21.

The locker room can be used once again for changing and for strength training.

Students will be allowed to go through the service area in the cafeteria without being dismissed by table.

The bus to LycoCTC, a vocational-technical program at Lycoming College, will once again depart the high school daily beginning the week of Sept. 21, including Wednesdays and days that no students or faculty are in the building.

Taormina said that a return to five-day-a-week school is sure to happen as long as the students, staff, and families work together in the "slow and steady approach."