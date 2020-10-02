Montoursville, Pa. -- In a special board meeting held Thursday evening, Montoursville Area School District's board of directors voted to resume five-day-a-week, in-person learning. All nine votes were in favor of the decision.

The change from the current hybrid system will take place starting October 12 for elementary students and October 19 for middle and high school students. The delay for the middle and high schools will allow for maintenance to move furniture back into the buildings to accommodate all students, according to Superintendent Christina Bason.

The meeting, held via Zoom, lasted two hours and 40 minutes, allowing for public comment. Sheldon Schwartz, M.D. leaned on his medical background to assure the board they were on "firm ground" to make the decision to reinstate full-time education. "Children should remain healthy," he said, and he strongly encouraged the use of masks.

Parents shared stories of both struggle and success with the hybrid model that had a "Blue Group" in the building on Mondays and Tuesdays, and a "Gold Group" in person on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays were used as a day to deep clean the facilities with no staff in the buildings.

With use of temperature-taking each day, masking, sanitizing in between classes and overnight with fogging, distancing as much as possible, and other safety measures, the board said they believed they could accommodate all students in a safe manner. Board members reported receiving many letters from parents in support of this decision.

County Commissioner Chairman Scott Metzger phoned in during the board meeting to voice his steadfast support of moving to a full in-person format. Metzger said that parents and leaders have put "the fear of God" in these students about COVID-19, and shared statistics that report an exceedingly low level of acute sickness in the young.

The Lycoming County Commissioners did vote on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to reinstate the emergency declaration on the urging of the Director of Public Safety Jeff Hutchins due to the increasing cases in the county.

During that Sept. 29 Commissioner's meeting, Metzger focused on the low numbers of hospitalizations and ventilators in the area since the start of the pandemic. "There's one case in the hospital, there's none on ventilators," he said. However, by Wednesday, Sept. 30, UPMC's medical director of Infectious Diseases, Rutul Dalal, MD, reported six inpatients being treated for COVID-19.

The MASD board met earlier in the week, in the first of two special meetings, to vote in favor of allowing spectators beyond the 250 limit for outdoor gatherings set by the governor. Friday night's football game will see the full reinstated marching band in the stands as well as an allowable two tickets per student participant, whether a football player, cheerleader, or student in the marching band.

Additionally, the board voted to allow 60 tickets to the oppossing team, and to not allow any vending sales during the game. A donation bucket will be available to collect money in lieu of charging for tickets. All dollars raised are to go toward the Band Boosters, the Varsity Club, the Athletic Booster Club, and Choir Boosters, according to high school principal Daniel Taormina.

On Thursday, however, a federal court granted Gov. Wolf an appeal, restoring his limits to outdoor gatherings. During a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Gov. Wolf said his limit on gatherings would stand, but did not indicate he would enforce that order as soon as Friday night for high school football.

In an email to district parents, Mr. Taormina wrote, "Due to a ruling today and possible strict enforcement forthcoming, this may be the only game we can do this for. Further updates will be coming out as things change."

Likely schools across the Commonwealth will take advantage this Friday of the earlier court decision ruling Gov. Wolf's guidelines unconstitutional. Changes forthcoming in accordance to the new 3rd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals decision will likely be outlined in the coming week.