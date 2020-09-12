Montoursville Area School District opted for a hybrid reopening.

Virtual

Students will not be engaged in virtual classrooms or Zoom classes. Students will be responsible for completing assignments throughout the week on the days working remotely from home.

Face Coverings

Students and staff members will be required to wear masks in class all day with the exception of dining and mask breaks.

Recreation

Students up to grade six will still receive a recess period with adjustments to follow health and safety protocols in relation to social distancing. Locker rooms will not be utilized for gym classes.

For more information about the Montoursville Area School District health and safety plan, please click here.